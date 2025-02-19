How was ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon stalked and filmed in his own dorm? Sasaeng fan allegedly sells video online

K-pop idols are no strangers to obsessive fans, but a recent incident involving ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon has sent shockwaves through the fandom. Reports have surfaced that a sasaeng (an intrusive fan) allegedly paid an individual to stalk the idol and follow him into his dormitory elevator, sparking widespread concern over privacy and safety.

In a video that has now gone viral, Sunghoon can be seen stepping into an elevator, unaware that a man was closely following him. As the two stood in the cramped space, Sunghoon appeared to sense something off. Instead of getting off on his actual floor, he made a calculated decision to stay inside, allowing the man to exit first. He even politely held the door open, maintaining composure despite the unsettling situation.

Fans praised Sunghoon’s awareness, noting that his actions likely prevented the stranger from discovering his real living space. However, the incident has left many disturbed, as it raises serious concerns about how easily someone was able to invade his privacy.

Adding to the outrage reports claim that the stalker’s video was later sold online among communities for around 3,000 RMB (approximately 413 USD). The footage allegedly circulated across platforms like TikTok and Weibo, fueling speculation and rumors about the incident. This revelation has only intensified the backlash, as fans are now questioning how such invasions of privacy are being commodified within online circles. Many argue that these disturbing transactions encourage further stalking behavior, putting idols at even greater risk.

The incident has led to an outpouring of frustration from ENGENEs (ENHYPEN’s fandom), who are demanding immediate action from Belift Lab. Many are urging the company to reinforce security measures for the group and take strict legal action against those responsible.

On social media, hashtags like #WeSTANDwithSUNGHOON have been trending as fans rally together in support of him. Messages calling for stricter policies against sasaeng behavior and better protection for idols continue to flood platforms. This incident is just one in a growing list of cases where K-pop idols have faced dangerous invasions of privacy. Sasaeng culture remains a persistent issue, with some fans going to extreme lengths to track down and follow their favorite stars.