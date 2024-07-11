AleXa is a friend of her Indian fans. Having been connected to the many AI Troopers (her fandom name) in the South East Asian country over the course of her musical career, and even performing for them, she has managed to maintain an impressive fan base in the nation.

The same could also very well be attributed to her welcoming relationship with her admirers who have been treated to her relatable song lyrics and a fun concept which has hooked many. Hopping from South Korea to her home state of Oklahoma, USA, AleXa hails from Russian-American and Korean parents. With plans to go back on tour soon and gearing up for an appearance at KCON USA, this year looks exciting for the singer.

AleXa’s interview for new music

Starting out with participation in K-pop idol survival shows, AleXa aka Alex Christine, has always been a tough nut. With hard work leading her path, the 27-year-old has further challenged the K-pop idol norms to join Produce 48. Following a quick exit, the show-choir-trained singer has continued to promote as a soloist in the industry after making a debut in December 2019.

This time, returning with new singles like ‘distraction’ and ‘i’m okay’, AleXa has yet again put feelings into words to be able to reach the hearts of her fans once again. Check out our full chat with her below.

AleXa on writing distraction and ‘i’m okay’

What was it like performing on the iHeart Radio’s Jingle Ball? What did it mean for you to be the first solo Korean artist to do so?

It was a very fun and unforgettable experience, and I can’t believe I had the honor of being the first Korean soloist to perform there. I would give anything to do the tour again.

Where did the idea for ‘distraction’ come from and what was the writing process like?

I didn’t write the vast majority of the song, so I can’t comment on its creation. All I can say is it was fun to perform on tour.

Have you personally been in a situation that you’ve described in the song?

Oh, 100%. I recently found myself in a situationship that fueled the fire for when I was recording this song.

What are your favorite bits from the song and the MV?

The music video, though different from my vision, was very fun to film. There were some very sweet extras hired on-site, and the shooting experience was smooth and enjoyable.

I’m also curious about your previous single i’m okay. What was the writing process like?

'i’m okay' was a collaborative effort between myself and Alex Karlsson; he had already come up with the baseline lyrics and topline, I went in and rewrote chunks and we molded the song into what was released. It was a super fun process, and it truly felt like, for the first time, I was releasing a song that was organic to myself.

AleXa on winning American Song Contest and what’s next

It’s been a couple of years since your remarkable win in the American Song Contest. How do you look back on that time?

It was one of the most fun periods of time in my career. I would love to feel that excitement, inspiration, and passion once again.

What’s the most unforgettable tour stop so far?

While every city, state, and country has been remarkable, nothing beats my hometown.

After ‘sick,’ ‘i’m okay,’ and ‘distraction’ what’s next in music for you?

Probably music along the same lines as those tracks. The album that I should be releasing should be one cohesive project, in my opinion

What are you looking forward to trying out this year? Any new music styles you’d like to challenge?

I’m always working on my own personal music, so I’ll always be dabbling in different genres here and there. Whether my songs get released or not, that’s up to chance.

You recently tweeted “better things are yet to come, i can feel it.”, would you like to elaborate?

I found myself in a mindset, recently, where I found myself giving up hope. I don’t know when, and I don’t know how, but something switched in me, and now I’m actively trying to do things to better my situation. I refuse to idly sit by and let opportunities pass me by.

What’s your message for Indian AI Troopers?

I hope to see you all in person soon, it’s been so long. Thank you for always being a consistent source of love and support!

