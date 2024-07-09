Goblin, an imaginary creature often found in folklore is no stranger to the Hallyu world. K-pop boy group ALL(H)OURS has taken its K-drama-induced fame another step ahead with their new music, deciding to bring about an exciting encounter with their thrilling selves.

About ALL(H)OURS

Comprising members KUNHO, YOUMIN, XAYDEN, MINJE, MASAMI, HYUNBIN, and ON:N, K-pop boy group ALL(H)OURS made its debut at the start of the year with the single GOTCHA alongside their first album. The group has since had the opportunity to perform at the esteemed Gyeongbokgung Palace, already making quite the impression. Building an image as power performers, the team has nicknamed itself ‘Stray Kids' cousin group’. A look at their new music video will let you know why.

ALL(H)OURS Interview

This time, returning with their second mini-album WITNESS, the group is back to showcase their tough side which is determined to charge ahead. In an exclusive reveal to us, the seven-piece shared their thoughts about rousing a beast and providing a shock to its listeners.

On releasing 도깨비(SHOCK) for 2nd mini-album WITNESS

Talking about their new album and its concept, the members delved into their strong feelings about making a comeback with new music.

KUNHO: In our second mini-album, WITNESS, we aimed to express our growth in power, strength, wildness, and energy, compared to our first mini-album, ALL OURS. The primary message of the second mini-album focuses on showcasing our abilities and possibilities as a 5th-generation K-pop group. Through diverse genres and moods in WITNESS, everyone will be able to witness the evolution of ALL(H)OURS, opening up a gateway to a different dimension, much like the lyrics of our title track, 도깨비(SHOCK).

YOUMIN: ALL(H)OURS will awaken the goblin which is hidden deep inside our minds, to give a new shocking wave to everyone who listens to our new title track SHOCK!

XAYDEN: SHOCK explores the concept of discovering another ego deep within ourselves, personifying it as a goblin, awakening the inner beast. Through this concept, we strive to confront and overcome any challenges we may encounter.

On what should new listeners pay attention to with 도깨비 (SHOCK)’s release

Shelling out the impressive traits of their music, ALL(H)OURS revealed their thoughts about the kind of surprises first-time listeners can await and bring forth their control of the Drift Phonk genre.

KUNHO: For new listeners of ALL(H)OURS, there are several key points to pay attention to. One is our ability to sing live while executing powerful choreography. Another point that the audience should focus on is the dance break towards the end of the song, where we emphasize ‘shock’ in our lyrics with dynamic choreography, that’s where the real goblin in ALL(H)OURS emerges.

MINJE: As ‘Drift Phonk’ is a newly trending genre, listeners should pay attention to how ALL(H)OURS interpreted it audio visually.

MASAMI: SHOCK is a song you can enjoy from the intro with its exciting beat. In the chorus where we repeat “kickstart the beast,” it is quite addictive!

HYUNBIN: If this is your first time listening to SHOCK, you’ll find our unique combination of Drift Phonk and K-pop, our distinctive style and intense beats, quite enjoyable!

ON:N: ‘Drift Phonk’ can be unfamiliar to many listeners. It’s actually very fun and exciting, and it makes you blow your mind. When the listeners listen to SHOCK, we hope you can take a break from reality and wake up the goblin inside of you, and enjoy the music with us! We also have a unique styling of a goblin for each member, looking closely at the details would be a fun way to enjoy SHOCK as well.

