EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan starts shooting for an OTT thriller film in Vadodra

Eijaz Khan is a famous name in the television industry and he as been doing TV shows for a very long time. Some of the popular and highly successful TV shows he has done are Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Bhaskar Bharti and others. The actor has also been part of numerous Bollywood movies and has been receiving appreciation for his acting chops. Pinkvilla has come to know that the actor has been roped in for a new thrilled flick, which will be released on the OTT platform.

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant's not been part on any project after coming out of the BB house and now he is back to work. As per our reports, he is presently shooting for an untitled thriller movie in Vadodra. The film will be presented on Biigg Bang OTT platform and produced by Kaavya Motion Picturres. Eijaz has done OTT projects earlier as well. He played a pivotal role in the web series ‘City Of Dreams’ as Wasim Khan.

The actor has been always vocal about exploring the OTT space as he feels the platforms has opened so many opportunities for actors and technicians in the industry. It is definitely a good news for his fans who love him for his acting. Eijaz was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 and within a short span of time, he became audience’s favourite contestant. He was also liked for his sweet and sour bonding with former co-contestant and current ladylove, Pavitra Punia. Eijaz had to leave the show in the midway due to his prior work commitment. He was replaced by actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who was eliminated from the show after one month.



