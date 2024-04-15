EXCLUSIVE: NOWADAYS on K-pop debut, introducing new music genre, idolizing BTS, NCT, TXT and more

NOWADAYS is the latest addition to the legacy of CUBE Entertainment. Being the youngest team joining a roster of some very impressive seniors, their work is cut out for them. Moreover, with several other competitive teams out for the music charts and an ever-increasing interest in K-pop groups, NOWADAYS only has one way forward!

About NOWADAYS

HYEONBIN, YOON, YEONWOO, JINHYUK, and SIYUN make up the team called NOWADAYS. Adding to the continuing creativity in K-pop group names, the members themselves have said that it hints at the curiosity about their fans today as 'NOW' and aim to create special memories on all 'DAYS'.

Debuting on April 2, 2024, with their first self-titled single album, NOWADAYS, shared a three-track record that showcases their versatility by trying new music styles as well as displays the members' songwriting skills across OoWee, TICKET, and NOW. The team is CUBE Entertainment's first boy group in 8 years following the debut of PENTAGON.

Sharing a song following the emotions of shy boys confessing their love to the person they like in OoWee, the music video sees them pitted against an adorable Cupid. As such, the exciting number has already garnered over 12 million views since its release and keeps growing by the hour.

Check out the animated music video for OoWee here.

NOWADAYS Interview

In an exclusive chat, the group introduced the best times to listen to their music (hint: every second of every hour of every day), dished on the artists that they look up to, and revealed the emotions they wish to evoke with their music. Moreover, the members revealed their hobbies and initial plans before deciding to choose the path of K-pop idols. Check out the full interview of NOWADAYS in the video below.

NOWADAYS brings new charms and the excitement of yet another boy group taking on the K-pop journey with their debut album.

