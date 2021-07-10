EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar is excited to collaborate with Salman Khan on Salim Javed documentary; Read Deets

Farhan Akhtar also addresses reports that he will be directing a female buddy film next.

Even while Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan, there are reports that the actor-filmmaker will be directing a female buddy film soon. Reportedly, he is also in talks to helm a project which will feature Salman Khan in the lead. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan opened up on the subject. “With Salman, he and I have met and had a desire to work together. Unfortunately nothing has ever fallen into place,” informs Akhtar.

He further adds, “But we are collaborating on something. I think that's more special than any film can be, which is that we are collaborating on a documentary about Salim uncle (Salim Khan), and my father (Javed Akhtar) of their incredible partnership as writers. Their talent as writers individually, together as writers, and this absolute phenomena of Salim-Javed that they had. That to me is an incredible collaboration which I am doing with him (Salman Khan). So I am very very excited about that.”

What about the female buddy film? “Things will reveal themselves, and we will talk about them in detail when the time is right,” Farhan keeps it short. Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan releases this month, eight years after they first collaborated on Bhaag Milkha Bhaag in 2013. What kept this filmmaker and actor duo away for so many years?

“Just finding the right script. It's great to find someone you can collaborate with and have this incredible kind of synergy that Rakeysh and I share. But it's as much fun and as much to look forward to as it is to be very careful and be responsible, as to what makes this collaboration exciting. It’s because we have collaborated on things that have had meaning. So we must hopefully always connect like this again,” Farhan adds.

