EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar reveals he intends to direct again; Is constantly asked about Dil Chahta Hai 2, Don 3

Farhan Akhtar adds that he looks forward to directing again, is currently focused on a project, and will talk about it at the right time.

Even while Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofaan featuring Farhan Akhtar is one of the most awaited films of the year, the latter’s fans also can’t wait to see Akhtar don the director’s hat again. Farhan had made his directorial debut with the , and Akshaye Khanna starrer Dil Chahta Hai in 2001, which was followed by Lakshya, Don and Don 2, the latter having released in 2011. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when we asked Farhan why he isn't directing more films, here’s what he had to say.

“I will. I have full intentions to direct films again. You never know, very soon. Maybe the next time we speak we might be speaking about something related to that. I am very touched by the fact that you appreciate my work as a director, and I feel I do owe that side of my work and my career again to people as well. I do look forward to directing, and hopefully we will chat about that soon,” informs Farhan.

Speculations of Dil Chahta Hai 2 and Don 3 have been doing the rounds for a long time now. Is he working on any of those scripts? “No, not currently. Dil Chahta Hai 2 very rarely do I get asked about, Don 3 I am constantly asked about. But at the moment, no. Right now I have a certain focus on the stuff that I am intending to do, and of course time will come for me to talk about it more openly. But they don’t feature,” adds the actor-filmmaker-singer.

