EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls team up for an action-packed adventure; Will premiere on Netflix

Riding high on the success of Padmavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is all geared up to take the box-office by storm with 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. While the actor has an impressive line-up for the theatres, we hear, he is soon gearing up to explore the digital world too. Ranveer is all set to collaborate with British Adventurer, Bear Grylls, for an action-packed adventure.

“It’s a concept by developed by Bear Grylls. After discussing with Netflix on the same, they felt that it’s Ranveer Singh, who fits the bill for this format like hand in glove. Ranveer, Bear and Netflix have been in conversation for a while now and everything has finally fallen in place. It is a hugely budgeted show which will be the biggest drop for Netflix around the world. No one but Ranveer could pull off what Bear has devised for the show. The prep-work has already begun and the makers plan to shoot it this year itself,” revealed a source, adding further that it’s going to be a global show and is billed as one of the biggest non-fictions shows to be produced in India.

The series will reportedly be shot in Siberia and the team is currently working towards starting the schedule in the July - August window. “Both Ranveer and Bear will shoot for this non-fiction series that rides on a unique concept,” the source informed. Buzz is, even Ranveer will be seen performing some never attempted and life-threatening stunts in the show.

On the film front, Ranveer is expected to commence shooting for Karan Johar’s next directorial soon, which pairs him alongside Alia Bhatt again after Gully Boy. He also has the Aparichit adaptation in his kitty, which is helmed by Shankar. The film is expected to go on floors sometime next year. The actor’s next theatrical stint will be the Kabir Khan directed 83’, in which he plays the role of Kapil Dev. The film chronicles the journey of how the Indian Cricket Team won the 1983 World Cup. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more on Ranveer Singh.

