EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani bags a film each with Ram Charan & Ranveer Singh; Signs a multi film deal with Shankar

The actress has inked a three-film deal with ace filmmaker, Shankar and will be a part of his upcoming two Pan India directorial. Here's all you need to know.

On March 24, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Kiara Advani is the front runner for director Shankar’s upcoming Pan-India film with Ram Charan in the lead. And now, we have learnt that the paperwork is done and the actress is officially on-board RC 15. While the shooting details have been kept under wraps for now, we hear that Kiara has signed a multi-film deal with Shankar.

“Kiara will be a part of both, RC 15 and Aparichit adaptation. While she is romantically paired alongside Ram Charan in one, the other film will mark her first-time collaboration with . The character details and shoot schedules have been kept under wraps, however, the Shankar film Ranveer Singh will go on floors sometime next year, only once the work on RC 15 is concluded,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the two films aside, there is a possibility of Kiara doing one more film for Shankar, however, it’s not known if that too will be helmed by Shankar or just produced by him. “It’s essentially a deal to collaborate on three films over the next few years. While the first two will happen in a quick span, the third one might take some time,” the source added.

Kiara’s upcoming films include the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, the Vikram Batra biopic, SherShaah, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with , Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh and Shashank Khaitan’s next with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. We wonder if Shankar and producer Dil Raju would make an official announcement of Kiara being the female lead of RC 15 on her birthday next month.

