EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani bags a film each with Ram Charan & Ranveer Singh; Signs a multi film deal with Shankar
On March 24, Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that Kiara Advani is the front runner for director Shankar’s upcoming Pan-India film with Ram Charan in the lead. And now, we have learnt that the paperwork is done and the actress is officially on-board RC 15. While the shooting details have been kept under wraps for now, we hear that Kiara has signed a multi-film deal with Shankar.
“Kiara will be a part of both, RC 15 and Aparichit adaptation. While she is romantically paired alongside Ram Charan in one, the other film will mark her first-time collaboration with Ranveer Singh. The character details and shoot schedules have been kept under wraps, however, the Shankar film Ranveer Singh will go on floors sometime next year, only once the work on RC 15 is concluded,” revealed a source close to the development.
The source further added that the two films aside, there is a possibility of Kiara doing one more film for Shankar, however, it’s not known if that too will be helmed by Shankar or just produced by him. “It’s essentially a deal to collaborate on three films over the next few years. While the first two will happen in a quick span, the third one might take some time,” the source added.
Kiara’s upcoming films include the Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, the Vikram Batra biopic, SherShaah, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Singh and Shashank Khaitan’s next with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. We wonder if Shankar and producer Dil Raju would make an official announcement of Kiara being the female lead of RC 15 on her birthday next month.
Anonymous 16 hours ago
Shankar’s movies generally have no great part for the ladies…the movies make loud noise but end up being crappy and cringey
Anonymous 1 day ago
overrated woman
Anonymous 1 day ago
Yes..I hate her
Anonymous 1 day ago
why remake again. Please make an original for a change.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Pays to be one of kjos women, but too bad, ram cant act to save his life. He's been riding his father and families wave.
Anonymous 1 day ago
Watch Rangasthalam.
Anonymous 1 day ago
kjo chamchi
Anonymous 1 day ago
hope rs has affair with kiara
Anonymous 1 day ago
HE IS RS NOT RK TO CHEAT....
Anonymous 1 day ago
He is Ranveer not Ranbir. And everyone knows about his love for his pretty wife.
Anonymous 1 day ago
RS BELONGS ONLY DP ,FOREVER!
Anonymous 1 day ago
No he will have affair with shradda cause they’re shooting a film together
Anonymous 1 day ago
I feel regardless of how the movie goes, they’ll have really good on screen chemistry ❤️❤️
Anonymous 1 day ago
Ranbir Kapoor ka affair hoga with Kiara
Anonymous 1 day ago
how?