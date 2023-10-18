EXCLUSIVE: YUJU comments on her acting in DALALA music video, talks about solo comeback

YUJU is captivating. The 26-year-old singer has been in the K-pop music industry for a long time and it shows. From competing on music survival programs to acing her solo profession, Choi Yuna- her birth name- she has a beaded future ahead of her. Making a solo comeback with single DALALA, the powerful vocalist returns to claim her prowess.

YUJU dishes about DALALA in an exclusive interview

The second single from the soloist, DALALA is an eye-catching tune blending J-pop and pop, and supported by a myriad of musical instruments that enhance its retro vibe. Taking on her acting side once again, YUJU embodied an interesting character for the music video. Here’s what she had to say about it.

What does YUJU think of her acting for the MV?

YUJU: I think I filmed it comfortably, reminding myself of the elements I truly wanted to express. I wasn’t sure if I did okay, but everyone around me showered me with praise and it made me feel very happy.

When does she want people to listen to this song?

YUJU: I started working on the song when I saw people with their earphones in the middle of life noises in the city. That gave me inspiration for the first part of the lyrics. I hope people listen to this song when they have a lot of thoughts on their mind or while they’re taking a walk. It would also be great to listen to when you’re riding a bicycle or going for a drive! All the time (smiles).

Check out the music video for DALALA

About YUJU

Starting off with participating in music competitions, Choi Yuna finally debuted under the stage name of Yuju with Source Music’s girl group GFRIEND. Known for their rasor sharp choreography and the members’ will to ace it, the sextet made a name for themselves with songs like Me Gustas Tu and Rough. Following the members’ departure from their agency, Yuju embarked on an individual path, once again setting herself apart with strong music that would allow her to play to her strengths and bring her charm to the screen. A gifted vocalist, YUJU has since been releasing music that showcases her talents to the masses and further builds her audience base.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: VIVIZ discusses GFRIEND, re-debut, Queendom 2, Grammy’s Global Spin & hanbok