EXCLUSIVE: 3D Teaser of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa attached to Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya

On July 5, 2022, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay Devgn will be donning the director’s hat for the fourth time with the action-packed thriller, Bholaa , which features him in lead alongside Tabu. We also revealed that the actor has planned some breathtaking action sequences for the film, which include chase scenes, gun fights, and some hand-to-hand combats. And now, we have another update on this action extravaganza. According to our sources, Ajay Devgn and his team will be releasing Bholaa in 3D.

“Ajay is among the most technically sound directors of Hindi Cinema and has envisioned the action of Bholaa in a certain way. He has shot some larger-than-life action scenes with a camera set-up that would make for a perfect 3D Blast. The post-production work is currently in process, wherein the visuals are leaving a different impact in 3D. His aim is to create a unique theatrical experience for the audience,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Bholaa is packaged as one of the biggest action entertainers of Ajay Devgn.

According to the source, the team is looking to have a prolonged marketing campaign to position it as an action event in March. “The first teaser of Bholaa will be out next week and be attached to the 3D prints of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya. It’s a strategic move to make sure that the audience experience it in the format that it’s meant for,” the source informed, adding further that the teaser launch is planned sometime next week. Bholaa is slated to release on March 30, 2023.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming films

Bholaa will be Ajay Devgn’s next directorial, after the critically appreciated, Runway 34. It’s his fourth directorial after U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay and Runway 34. Apart from Bholaa, Ajay’s upcoming releases include Drishyam 2, Maidaan, Neeraj Pandey’s yet-untitled thriller, and Singham 3 with Rohit Shetty. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more