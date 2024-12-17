The countdown has begun for the release of Varun Dhawan-led Baby John produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jio Studios. While the advance booking for the Christmas 2024 release opens this weekend, we hear that Atlee and Murad Khetani are reuniting again, but this time on a Tamil Film. According to sources close to the development, Atlee and Murad Khetani’s next is a thriller with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

A source shares, “The film goes on floors in the first quarter of 2025 and will hit the big screen by the end of next year. It’s a terrific subject, and all the stakeholders are charged up to take the film on floors. The yet-untitled thriller will do complete justice and blend the actor and star stature of Vijay Sethupathi.”

In an exclusive masterclass with Pinkvilla, Murad Khetani confirmed the news while opening up about his line-up. “There are a couple of things in the pipeline right now and nothing is locked. The things are in the development stage, though we have locked one film. Atlee sir and I are starting a Tamil film and it goes on floors very soon. We will announce more details shortly.”

Adding to this, Atlee said, “Yes, it’s a film with Vijay Sethupathi sir. It’s a fantastic film. Murad sir and I are producing it. We have been working on this for the last 2 years. It’s the next banger from Cine1 and A For Apple.”

Meanwhile, the duo also discussed Baby John through the conversation, and promised a complete cinematic experience on the big screen during the Christmas 2024 weekend. “We have promised a blockbuster to Varun Dhawan sir, and hopefully, we deliver that next week,” Atlee added. Through the conversation, Atlee, Varun Dhawan, Murad Khetani and Kalees also gave an update on their future projects, and a lot more. Do watch the full conversation below:

