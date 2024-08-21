EXCLUSIVE: Elnaaz Norouzi to play female lead opposite Zachary Levi in Guy Moshe’s Hotel Tehran

Guy Moshe’s much-awaited action-thriller Hotel Tehran is getting ready to start rolling. While the onboarding of Liam Neeson and Zachary Levi as the film’s cast has already been announced, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that actress Elnaaz Norouzi will play the female lead in this one. She is being cast opposite Levi for the film that will go on floors in October this year.

Hailing from Tehran, Elnaaz is an Iranian-German actress who made her Indian showbiz debut as Zoya Mirza in the hit crime thriller Sacred Games. She further made her Hollywood debut with Gerard Butler in Ric Roman Waugh-helmed Kandahar. Norouzi has also been part of several successful Indian shows like Abhay, Chutzpah, Made in Heaven, and Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond.

Talking about Liam Neeson, then the actor first started getting recognition for his serious-minded dramas like Schindler’s List and Kinsey before taking the box office by storm with 2008’s Taken. His few other work includes The Grey and Non-Stop. He will be next seen in the reboot of The Naked Gun which is currently eyeing a 2025 summer release. He also has Cold Storage, Thug, and The Ice Road in his kitty next - all three are currently in their post-production stage.

Zachary Levi, on the other hand, gained massive momentum in his fandom after featuring in the superhero franchise, Shazam! and the hit TV show Chuck. On his upcoming work front, the 43-year-old will be soon seen in Not Without Hope, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and The Unbreakable Boy.

