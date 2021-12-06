EXCLUSIVE: ‘After Soorma, next production is also a biopic’: Chitrangda Singh on her future plans & Gaslight

Chitrangda Singh got back to acting with the recently released thriller, Bob Biswas. The actress informs that she wants to do more films, and it’s lack of good scripts that keeps her away from Bollywood. “Even I want to do many films,” she smiles, quick to add, “But an actor can only choose from what gets offered. The stuff coming my way wasn’t exciting enough and that’s the only reason why I was away. I think every actor is choosy, trying to find the best thing to do. I am here to work, I am an actor, as greedy as anyone else for good work.”

The actress informs that she is also inclined towards writing over the last few years and hoping for something to see the light of day soon. “Writing excites me the most. Of course, it’s acting first and then writing. There is so much that happens in writing – I have been writing for a while now and hopefully, one of them should get made soon. We are working on it.”

And did the lockdown through last year help her in getting all the ideas on the paper? “Lockdown was crazy. Yes, I wrote a short film in it but otherwise, I was just not in that space at that moment to get peace and start writing,” she answers. After Bob Biswas, Chitrangda’s next is Gaslight co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey. “It has got pushed by 2 to 3 months now. We start shooting in February,” she keeps it short.

After producing Soorma, the actress is now looking to establish her banner further with multiple projects. Prod her on the plans on the production front and she signs off, “We can establish only when we have good films to make. Right now, there is another biopic that I have the rights for. That’s the one we would be setting up next. It was a wonderful experience doing Soorma, and I learnt a lot from that film. I am looking forward to producing more films.” Watch full video below:

Also Read| Bob Biswas Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan & Chitrangada Singh’s thriller is a decent watch