Bob Biswas Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan & Chitrangada Singh’s thriller is a decent watch

Director: Diya Annapurna Ghosh

Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Chitrangada Singh

Platform: Zee 5

Rating: 2.5 stars

Post the release of Kahaani (2012), the serial killer, Bob Biswas won appreciation from audience and critics alike and over the years became a character with great recall value. It’s probably this factor that pushed Sujoy Ghosh to write and bankroll a spin off to this serial killer by giving his actions an intention.

Director Diya Annapurna Ghosh tries to bring in a cool noir vibe to her narrative with the use of colors, making the most of real-life locations in Kolkata. While she does well on the execution of the idea, it’s the core idea in itself that’s a littl shallow, predictable and devoid of surprise elements. The film holds attention for a major chunk of the first half, but it’s the second half where things start to drag before finally catching the pace in the climax.

The story is set against the backdrop of a drug mafia operational in Kolkata and establishes Bob in the context of killings that happen with regards to this nexus. The murders are gruesome and the build up to them captures the sadist nature of Bob to perfection. The background score has the EDM vibe, and does well to create an ambience of a thriller. The dialogues are good and have an underlying tone of dark humor. Much like Kahaani, Kolkata has been treated like a character here too. The editing could have been better as the film had potential to be shorter by at-least 15 minutes. The production values are top notch and that's something that we can always expect from a Shah Rukh Khan production.

While the writing team has made an earnest attempt to bring in a spin off to a loved character, it’s a little convenient in its approach, as some instances fail to make sense. What one can’t take away from Bob Biswas are the performances. Abhishek Bachchan does well as Bob, unleashing his dark side – he is restrained for a major chunk of the narrative, however, there are certain scenes where he brings in the aggression with perfection. Chitrangada Singh is back on the screen as Merry, and delivers a fine performance. She looks stunning in the de-glammed avatar and looks believable in her part. One wishes to see more of her going forward. The ensemble is cast well, with all the actor’s doing justice to their requisite parts.

Overall, Bob Biswas is a decent watch with some very good moments, that’s diluted a little by predictable storytelling.

Also Read| Special Ops 1.5 Review: Neeraj Pandey & co. don’t justify Himmat Singh’s aura in this half baked series