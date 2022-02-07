EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda & Vikrant Massey to shoot Gaslight in Rajkot; To roll in last week of Feb

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll. After wrapping up her shoot for director Laxman Utekar’s next with Vicky Kaushal, the actress will soon start filming for Pawan Kripalani’s next titled Gaslight co-starring Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey. This upcoming thriller is being produced by Ramesh Taurani, and Pinkvilla now has some more updates on this much awaited film. We have learnt that the movie will go on the floors this month, and here are some location details too.

“Sara, Chitrangda and Vikrant will start shooting for the film in the last week of February in Rajkot. Pawan has finished the recce and has finalised all the locations too. A major chunk of the film will be shot there, post which the remaining portions will be filmed in Mumbai. The trio has already begun their prep and readings for the movie too,” informs a source close to the development. Pawan had also recently helmed Taurani’s Bhoot Police, which was headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.

Meanwhile, on January 27, Sara had taken onto Instagram to announce the wrap of her film with Vicky. “Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” a part of her post read.

Ramesh Taurani is also backing Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, which features Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

