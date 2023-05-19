EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Atul to do live orchestra performance on 'Jai Shri Ram' from Adipurush with 30 chorus singers

On April 22, Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut unveiled the teaser of Adipurush anthem, Jai Shri Ram, and same has become a digital sensation with lakhs of reels and renditions on the internet. Jai Shri Ram was used in the background of Adipurush Trailer too and grabbed attention of the audience all across the globe. And now, the team of Adipurush starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release a 4-minute-long full song on May 20 at a grand event in Mumbai.

Live Performance on 'Jai Shri Ram' by Ajay Atul and Team

“The entire team of Adipurush believes that the soul of the film rests in Jai Shri Ram. It’s a song that will resonate with the audience for generations to come by. Jai Shri Ram spreads positivity and has been created with a lot of devotion by Ajay Atul with Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut. The team has planned a unique launch for the song at a grand event in Mumbai. Contrary to the general norm of screening the song for the fans and media, this time around, it will be launched in the medium of a live performance,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that it’s a live orchestra performance, more like how it is in the world of opera. “Ajay Atul will perform live to Jai Shri Ram with a team of 30 plus chorus singers,” the source informed, adding further that its among the biggest music launch for a Hindi Film in the recent years.

Adipurush is a retelling of the epic Indian tale of Ramayana

Talking of Adipurush, the Om Raut directorial is touted to be one of the biggest attractions of Hindi Cinema. It’s a retelling of the epic, Ramayana, and the team is bullish on it being one of the biggest money spinners of Indian Cinema. While Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan has been cast to play Ravana. Kriti Sanon plays the role of Sita and Sunny Singh has come on board to play Laxman. The film is slated to release on June 16. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

