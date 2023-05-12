EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun in talks with Jio Studios for Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama

It’s often said that destiny has its own plan and things fall in place at the right time. Aditya Dhar has been passionately working on his dream project, The Immortal Ashwatthama for the last 5 years, with all his energies invested to create a world like never before taking references from the epic, Mahabharata. The director through the years has created a world by bringing Ashwatthama back in the modern times as a superhero, who has the power of being immortal. It’s said to be a two-part film with Jio Studios as the producer.

Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar get in conversation with Allu Arjun

While the film has had its journey of ups and downs over the last few years, especially post the pandemic, Pinkvilla has learnt that Allu Arjun is in talks with Jio Studios to play the titular role of Ashwatthama in the Aditya Dhar directed The Immortal Ashwatthama. “Ashwatthama is Aditya Dhar’s dream, which will come to life with Jio Studios coming on board as the producers. The filmmaker and top officials at Jio Studios are in talks with Allu Arjun to play the lead. The conversations are in the initial stages at the moment, and Allu has shown some interest in the unique and ambitious world of the film. The conversation could materialize into something fruitful or could just fizzle out too, but, a couple of meetings have already taken place over the last few months,” a source informed.

The development has been buzzing across the industries - South as well as North – and once the collaboration materializes, it would be among the biggest till date. “Ashwatthama is among the biggest films of Indian Cinema and Allu Arjun’s involvement will take the stakes a lot higher. Everyone is hopeful for the things to fall in right direction, but it would still take some time to get a clearer picture on where the conversation is headed. Jio Studios is flexing it’s muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results,” the source added.

Allu Arjun's film line up

Allu Arjun is presently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule with Sukumar and will be busy with this actioner till the end of this year. He is already committed to do a film with Trivikram next and also another one with Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The Stylish Star through the years has been in conversations with many other directors including Atlee, but there isn’t an update on further development. There has also been a talk about him collaborating with SS Rajamouli once the maverick filmmaker wraps up the Mahesh Babu film, but we are yet to have a concrete confirmation on the same. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

