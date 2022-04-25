EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn on Runway 34 release coinciding with Eid: First thing I did was to call up Salman Khan.

Ajay Devgn's Runway 34 is gearing up for release this Friday. The film will see the actor returning to the director's chair as well as starring in the film. During the film's recent promotions, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and got candid about the film and their expectations.

Ajay was asked about the film releasing a few days before Eid. Needless to say, it might be a big mid-week boost for the film at the box office. Commenting on the same, he said, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week."

The actor-director added that he called up Salman Khan since the latter is known for his mega Eid releases. "The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan. I said, "I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?" He was very sweet to tell me, "Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid"," Ajay revealed.

Speaking about festival releases, Ajay added, "Festivals help because there are holidays. People in festivals want to go out, have a nice time and enjoy themselves. After Ramzan, Eid comes and they celebrate. Cinema is all connected with celebrations."

