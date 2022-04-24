EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives an update on superhero film with YRF, Unsung Warrior Franchise & Son of Sardaar 2

Ajay Devgn is all gearing up for the release of his directorial, Runway 34 on April 29, which coincides with the Eid festival. The edge of the seat drama features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. In an exclusive interaction prior to the film’s release, Devgn opened up about his upcoming projects, including some which are yet to be announced.

The actor feels that Maidaan is one of the best that he has done through the illustrious career spanning about 30 years and is looking forward to its release. Ajay confirmed that he is indeed working on a VFX heavy project, but yet to decide if that would be his next directorial or not. When asked to comment on the magnum opus, he kept things a little vague. “I am working on two three things, so I don’t know. It’s too early to comment,” he smiles.

Back in 2020, Ajay had announced his plans of spinning a franchise around unsung warriors from Indian history. When asked to comment on the same, “We are working on two three scripts, so I don’t know which one to finalize. Once we work a little more, we will decide. I am eager to start the next unsung warrior film.”

Ajay has also been in talks with YRF for a superhero film. There has been widespread talk in the trade that the same has been put on the backburner. However, earlier this year, Pinkvilla had confirmed that the film is in the pipeline for now and the actor will be playing a super villain in the same. Devgn confirms and keeps it short, “We are still working on the YRF film. We will let you know soon.” While the actor didn’t give an: update on the shoot schedule, our sources insist that if everything goes as planned, the Shiv Rawail directorial will go on floors by this year.

Devgn has also been working on a potential sequel to his 2012 comedy, Son of Sardaar. “We are working on a script for the sequel, Let’s see what happens,” he concludes. Watch the full video interview with Ajay Devgn below:

