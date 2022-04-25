EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar to return with Koffee with Karan; New season goes on floors in May

Koffee with Karan is one of the biggest properties in the chat show format in India, with all the celebrities trying their luck to be a part of the coffee table conversation with Karan Johar. In 2020, there was talk about the show going off air for good, but now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan and team are all geared up to start shooting for the new season of Koffee with Karan.

“Karan is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and it’s in May when he will wrap up a major chunk of the film. One calling it a schedule wrap, Karan will commence his work on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. The planning and pre-production has already begun and the team is now all ready to start shooting from mid-May,” revealed a source close to the development. The show is expected to go on air from the month of June on Star Network.

It’s going to be a star-studded season, with almost the entire industry expected to join KjO for the coffee table conversation. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi are expected to be a part of this season. The newlywed couple, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too would make their first on screen appearance post wedding on Koffee with Karan season 7.

Talking of Karan, his next directorial with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is slated to release during the Valentine's Day 2023 weekend. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Brahmastra, Mr and Mrs Mahi, Govinda Naam Mera and Selfie among others. He is also churning out multiple projects for the OTT platform. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn gives an update on superhero film with YRF, Unsung Warrior Franchise & Son of Sardaar 2