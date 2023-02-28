EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn to launch Bholaa trailer in IMAX 3D on March 6; First time for Hindi Film

The countdown for the release of the much-awaited action thriller, Bholaa fronted and directed by Ajay Devgn has begun. Over the last few months, the Bholaa team has kept the conversation around the film intact by unveiling teasers, character posters and a song. With a month remaining for the film’s release, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn and team are all set to launch the theatrical trailer of Bholaa on March 6 at a grand event in Mumbai.

“The Bholaa trailer launch event will be among the biggest for an Indian Film. Ajay Devgn and team are all set to launch the trailer in 3D at the IMAX property in Mumbai in the presence of entire cast and crew. Bholaa will be the first Hindi film to see a trailer launch event in the large screen format of IMAX 3D,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the idea is to provide the real film watching experience to the media, to ensure that the right communication around this experience is passed on to the audience.

“The trailer is packaged with originally imagined technically sound action scenes and some larger-than-life dialogues spoken effortlessly by the leading man. Watch out for Ravi Basrur’s background score too,” the source promised.

Bholaa Trailer with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Bholaa is slated to release on March 30 across the country, and the release date coincides with the Ram Navami holiday in the country. Apart from Ajay, the film feat0075res Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The film also has an extended appearance from Abhishek Bachchan and buzz is, Jr. B’s track will eventually lead to Bholaa 2. The launch in IMAX will be followed by a digital launch.

The theatrical trailer of Bholaa will also play across the country with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, as the idea of the team is to ensure that the audience consumes the trailer on the big screen as well, side by side the digital launch. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.