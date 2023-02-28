EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor confirms Anees Bazmee comedy; Wants another film like Jab We Met with Imtiaz Ali soon

Back in 2003, Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut with Ishq Vishk and 2023 marks 20 years of the actor in the Hindi Film Industry. Through the years, Shahid has been a part of films falling in varied genres and is now on the look out to do something light. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shahid informed how he wants to step away from the serious zone of cinema at this point of time. “I want to do something that’s not so serious now, something that’s a little light. In-fact, the film that I am doing right now with Maddock, which has me and Kriti (Sanon) in it is that light film,” he smiles.

The actor is quick to add, “We re-released Jab We Met recently and a lot of people are now asking me why ain’t I doing a film like this again. I feel, Jab We Met happens once in two decades and it’s not like an every day film. Most of the film one does in this genre are bad, so one needs to pick up a decent script. In-fact, Imtiaz (Ali, director) and I were also chatting to find something in this space again. I want to do something fun and exciting.”

Pinkvilla over the last 4 months has exclusively reported about the maiden collaboration of Shahid Kapoor with Anees Bazmee on an out and out comedy. We also informed our readers about it being a double role comic caper, with Dil Raju as the producer. When asked if Anees Bazmee film is in the pipeline, Shahid confirms, “We are definitely going to collaborate. Anees Bhai and I have been chatting about it. He is developing some stuff and once it’s ready, we will announce the film. One should let the things marinate and he also has the maturity to understand that. I am sure, we will do something together, in-fact, we are in the process of putting this film together.”

Bloody Daddy is a cool action film

While Shahid has opened his account for 2023 with the release of his digital debut, Farzi, his other two releases for the year are Bloody Daddy and the yet untitled Maddock film. He signs off, “Bloody Daddy is a very edgy actioner – a story of one night. It’s a cool film, in the category of a John Wick. It’s quirky, it has a really nice cast. It’s a different and fresh action film. We had great fun doing it. It will be out by middle of this year. Maddock film is a high concept quirky love story with quite a bit of humour. It’s not slap stick but a nice natural chill and family warm humour. It’s a fun film.”

Watch the full video below as Shahid opened up about his 20 year journey in the Hindi Film Industry, the learnings from it and also shared his thoughts on the success of his recently released Amazon Prime series, Farzi.