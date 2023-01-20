EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor to launch Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer on January 23

Exactly a decade after Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to a genre, which can be termed his home turf – an out and out one of it's kind romantic comedy – with the Luv Ranjan directed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film pairs him alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the first time, and it is said to be a one of it’s kind family entertainer. The makers in December announced the title of the film with a quirky video confirming it’s release during the Holi 2023 weekend. Ever since then, there have been speculations on the probable date of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer launch. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will be out on Monday, January 23.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer will be launched on January 23 at a grand event in Mumbai. The launch will happen in the presence of Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and the team. It’s going to be a special launch with a specific theme, and the team has planned ample of fun activities to bring out their romantic comedy to the audience,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the launch will happen on Monday.

It's a 3 minute 26 second trailer and will be attached to the prints of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s action spectacle, Pathaan. “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is the only trailer that’s hard attached to the prints of Pathaan. It’s a strategic move from the makers to hard attach it globally with Pathaan to grab maximum eyeballs at the place where it matters the most – cinema halls. It’s going to be a longer than usual campaign as the team has immense faith on their music album, which is composed by Pritam, to keep the momentum intact until the release in March,” the source added.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Star Cast

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar also features Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia in key roles with a cameo from Kartik Aaryan. Earlier in an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor had opened up about his role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The producer turned actor had said, “But, neither am I a Jootha nor a Makkar. I am a dutiful son of a mother, a henpecked husband of my wife. The music is great, Luv Ranjan is a delight to work with. I was going to reject the offer, but Luv convinced me to do the film. It has been a fantastic experience and I am glad I tried my hands at acting. I hope people enjoy seeing the film. It’s very entertaining.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Luv Ranjan’s 5th directorial after Pyaar Ka Punchnama, AkashVaani, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It’s said to be an out and out family entertainer, and in an interaction with Pinkvilla, Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, had showed immense faith on the music album of this film. The filmmaker believes that it has songs which appeals to all section of audience – from youth to the families.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.