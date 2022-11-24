EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar to have a cameo in An Action Hero? Here’s what Ayushmann Khurrana has to say-VIDEO

Ayushmann Khurrana has an exciting lineup of movies ahead, and he is currently gearing up for the release of An Action Hero, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 2. The film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and marks Anirudh Iyer’s directorial debut. A few days ago, certain reports on the Internet claimed that Hindi cinema’s original action hero Akshay Kumar will have a cameo appearance in the movie. He reportedly shot for an important appearance in the film. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anirudh Iyer and Jaideep Ahlawat have reacted to this news, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat, and director Anirudh Iyer spoke to Pinkvilla about their upcoming movie An Action Hero. When asked if Akshay Kumar will have a cameo in the movie, Anirudh Iyer said, “I don’t know.” This was followed by Ayushmann Khurrana laughing and adding, “We have also heard actually.” Jaideep Ahlawat then asks Ayushmann and Anirudh, “Is he?” which cracked up Ayushmann and Anirudh. "Someone was just telling me outside. I don’t know,” said Anirudh, while Ayushmann added, “Kuchh toh shoot kiya hoga bina director ke humne."

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was also asked if he and Anees Bazmee are doing a movie together, and he replied, “Yaar, ab yeh kaise main bataun? Lekin jab kuch hoga toh bataunga zarur.”

Ayushmann Khurrana on pressures of being a star

When asked about the pressures of being a star, Ayushmann Khurrana said that the only pressure he takes is to give original content. “Even this film, An Action Hero - on the surface it looks like a classic action film, (which) it is, but it has a lot of quirks, a lot of drama, and something which has never been explored in the past,” said Ayushmann.