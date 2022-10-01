EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar wants to team up with Ranveer Singh for a contemporary action film
Ranveer Singh's body and personality is apt for an action star. He has done a lot of action in his career, but I want to explore him in the contemporary space, says Ali Abbas Zafar
Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar collaborated for the first time on the 2014 Yash Raj Production, Gunday. Since then, the two share a great bond. Over the years there have been multiple conjectures on a probable reunion, including the reports of Ali directing Ranveer in Dhoom 4 and Mr India, but nothing really saw the light in the day. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali Abbas Zafar opened up about the probable reunion with Ranveer Singh.
He says, “I love him as an actor and I am so happy with the success he has achieved throughout his career. I feel that he has a very strong connection with the audience – for all the stuff he does on screen and off the screen. He has great charisma.” The filmmaker informs that he is constantly on the lookout for stories that justify their reunion. “I am trying to find a story that get people excited to see me and him together. It’s not worth coming together till we get that story,” he smiles.
What genre of film would he want to make with Ranveer Singh?
Ali insists that he keeps bouncing off several ideas with Ranveer. “I want to do an out-and-out action film with Ranveer in a very cool and young space. I want to do a contemporary action film, similar to the genre that’s being made across the globe. His body and personality is apt for an action star. He has done a lot of action in his career, but I want to explore him in the contemporary space backed with a very strong character and performance. Even action films need a story and a strong performer.”
So, hopefully soon? Ali smiles, “Yes, let’s see.” Ranveer Singh is currently gearing up for the release of Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
