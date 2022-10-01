EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna the front runner for Tiger Shroff’s Rambo with Rohit Dhawan

“Rashmika and Tiger were supposed to team up on Screw Dheela, but the collaboration fell through for various reasons. But it seems destiny wants the two of them to team up on another action extravaganza. Rohit Dhawan and Siddharth Anand have initiated conversations with Rashmika to play the female lead of Rambo. The actress has shown keen interest, however, things are yet to be on paper yet,” revealed a source close to the development.

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Tiger Shroff and Rohit Dhawan are teaming up for Siddharth Anand-produced Rambo remake. And now, we bring you more updates on this action packed entertainer. According to our sources, the team has initiated advanced conversations with the national crush, Rashmika Mandanna to play the female lead in the film.

Rambo is expected to go on floors around Summer 2023. “It will be Tiger Shroff’s next after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor will be shooting for BMCM from January to April, before taking a short break and straight away jumping into the world of Rambo. Rashmika too will complete shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun in that span of time,” the source added.

Rohit Dhawan is currently busy with the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-fronted Shehzada. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to release during the Valentine's Day 2023 weekend. Post the release, Rohit will dive into the extensive pre-production of Rambo, and he intends to shoot the action scenes like never before, with multiple international units on board.

Talking of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, it marks the first time collaboration of Tiger Shroff with Akshay Kumar and is all set for a December 2023 release. The female lead of the film will be cast in a fortnight. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

