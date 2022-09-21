EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt on Ayan Mukerji’s working style: Only 2 people work like this, James Cameron and Ayan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva released on 9th September and is the first installment of a planned trilogy. While there’s a lot of excitement about the next part of the movie, details of the cast of the next film haven’t been revealed yet. Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, however, confirmed a spin-off to Shah Rukh Khan’s character, titled Mohan Bhargav, and said that they are thinking about it. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayan was asked whether he would delegate the characters’ spin-offs to other directors. While Ayan said yes, Ranbir and Alia had differing views, and they opened up about Ayan’s way of working.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about whether Ayan would delegate the spin-offs to other directors, Ayan immediately replied, “150 percent! There's no other way to do it.” Ranbir, however, said “Nahi hoga.” The actor shared that Ayan is very particular about every detail. “Before Ayan answers let me just tell you Ayan is such that he will not let the costume department eat a certain kind of meal without knowing what's there in the ingredients of the meal. So he is that human being. A lot of people who have worked in the industry, for example, Namit Malhotra (CEO of VFX firm DNEG), who has worked in Hollywood a lot, says he has to delegate but he does not have it in him,” said Ranbir.