EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt says Brahmastra began with a 'bang' due to Shah Rukh Khan's cameo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9, 2022, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Ever since the film has gone on to break several box office records and is having a stellar run at theatres. The movie also starred Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mouni Roy. Directed by Ayan Mukerji. One of the highlights of the recently released Brahmastra was the extended cameo of Shah Rukh Khan. He makes a special appearance a Delhi-based scientist Mohan Bhargav, who also possesses the Vanarastra.

Shah Rukh Khan's power-packed cameo received unanimous praise from all corners. After Brahmastra opened in theatres, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor's cameo received so much love that fans actually started an online petition, requesting Ayan Mukerji to make a separate Astraverse film on Mohan Bhargav’s character. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Alia talked about Shah Rukh's cameo in Brahmastra and said: "Somebody like a Shah Rukh Khan coming and doing his cameo in Brahmastra, that was his generosity and he came out. The film began with a bang. Even like Nagarjuna (Akkineni) sir and Amitabh Ji (Bachchan) The eventual coming together of like-minded, creative energies, working towards one vision is such a passionate and exciting feeling. We are like cinema students and we are very excited."