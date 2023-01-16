EXCLUSIVE: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol embark on a new adventure, announce their first book Couple Of Things

Amrita Rao and hubby RJ Anmol are one of the cutest couples on the block. Amrita, who was one of the most loved actresses of her time has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. Although, we have seen the couple making videos for their YouTube channel which has become very popular. But now it looks like they will soon be embarking on a new journey. Amrita and Anmol are all set to become authors. The couple took to their social media to announce their first book - Couple of Things, as co-authors.

The news of Vivah actress Amrita Rao, getting married to popular Radio Jockey RJ Anmol had left the industry and their fans stunned. The duo who always kept their personal lives private won hearts with their YouTube videos where they treated fans with glimpses of their love life. Now, they are all set to take the literary scene by storm. This out-and-out romantic book will trace their individual journeys that eventually lead them to their destiny - each other.

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their book

Sharing their excitement, Amrita and Anmol say, "A book on Couple of Things seemed like the next best transition for us. We believe our love story has the potential to explore every medium & reach every audience. We are super thrilled to bring to the readers, each n every aspect of our love story and our journeys to spotlight - the good, the bad, the controversial, all of it.” The book will hit the stands, this Valentine’s season.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray (2019), in which she played Bal Thackeray’s wife Meena Thackeray. Rao made her acting debut in Ab Ke Baras, which earned her a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut in 2003.