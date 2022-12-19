EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana says he would love to do a romantic film with a ‘slightly tedha’ script

Ayushmann Khurrana has often been lauded for starring in movies with unconventional roles . Right from Vicky Donor to Bala- Ayushmann has proven that he is a versatile actor who can ace just about any character. He has a versatile filmography to his credit, ranging from romantic comedies to crime thrillers. Pinkvilla recently sat down with Ayushmann Khurrana, Rishab Shetty, Sesh Adivi, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur for a conversation. During this chat, Ayushmann was asked if he would like to do an out-and-out romantic drama film, to which Ayushmann replied that he would love to be a part of it if the script is slightly ‘tedha’.

When asked if he wants to do a romantic film, Ayushmann said that he has starred in Meri Pyaari Bindu, which received a lot of love. He further added that he would love to do a romantic film. “Something disruptive has to be in the script. Can't be generic romance. I started as an unconventional actor. So I know the script should be slightly ‘tedha’. Toh wo tedhapan jab tak kahaani mein nahi milega, toh mazaa nahi aayega,” he said.

Anil Kapoor added to this discussion, and said that sometimes when everyone is expecting you to do a ‘tedha’ film, a conventional, straightforward movie can take the audience by surprise. He said, “Sometimes aisa hota hai sab tedha expect kar rahe hain, tu kuchh seedha kar le,” which left Ayushmann in splits. Anil Kapoor added that one shouldn't only stick with doing one kind of film. “You can't say ki yaar mera image tedha hai, toh main tedha hi karunga. There's a filmmaker, who comes with a seedha film. You trust that filmmaker, you trust that person, and then you do it. Sometimes you go with the conviction of the filmmaker,” said Anil Kapoor. He then added that sometimes if the correct director comes along, one should do a film regardless of whether it is unconventional or not. Ayushmann agreed, and said, “If I get the correct director for that, then why not?”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front

Ayushmann was recently seen in Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat. He will next be seen in Dream Girl 2 with Ananya Panday. The movie is scheduled to release on July 7, 2023.