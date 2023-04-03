EXCLUSIVE: Bidding war intensifies to bag OTT rights of Shah Rukh Khan's pan-India biggie Jawan

Jawan is one of the country's most awaited films. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan who is coming fresh from the blockbuster success of the year's biggest hit, Pathaan, which has amassed over Rs 1050 crores at the worldwide box office and is still playing at select theatres. Jawan is directed by Atlee, whose last film Bigil was a blockbuster as well, collecting over Rs 300 crores worldwide. Upon that, the presence of Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Vijay Sethupathi and an extended cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone only adds more weight to this pan India biggie that releases on the second of June, 2023. Jawan is less than two months away from release and the negotiations for the film's digital rights are going on in full force with multiple OTT giants trying to acquire the rights of this magnum opus.

An Intense Bidding War Is Going On To Bag The Digital Rights Of Jawan

A trusted insider source from the OTT industry has revealed some exclusive details about the bidding war going on for Jawan's digital rights. The source said, “Jawan is viewed as a film that can bring in tremendous viewerships. The film has a universal appeal, and thanks to mega budgets spent on the scale of the film, it’s expected to be a spectacle. Most importantly, it is a multi-lingual film which will penetrate across markets, garnering viewership across the country. In that sense it’s a true pan-india film with big names from across the nation. It is bound to connect with a wider audience. All of this a big win for any OTT platform".

Netflix Is The Front-Runner To Bag Digital Rights Of The Shah Rukh Khan Fronted Pan-India Biggie

Netflix is the front-runner to bag the digital rights of Jawan. Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have had a long standing relationship. The streaming giant has over 20 titles of Red Chillies Entertainment and would very well like another title be added to their list of films licensed by Shah Rukh Khan's production house. The rights for many of Red Chillies Entertainment's originals were renewed late last year and they are said to be for a 5 year period.

Shoot For Jawan Is Now Over With Only A Couple Of Songs Left To Be Shot

Jawan is releasing on the 2nd June, 2023. The principal photography of the film got over late last month and now the team is only left to shoot for a couple of songs and do some patchwork. The promotional campaign of the film is said to begin shortly. The film has an ensemble cast as mentioned above and the music is given by the most preferred south Indian music director, Anirudh Ravichander.

You can watch Jawan at a theatre near you, less than two months from now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan reunite for a big action scene in Jawan; Shoot begins today