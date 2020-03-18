EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Taapsee Pannu returns to Mumbai after Delhi schedule of her next gets canned

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Taapsee Pannu along with the entire team of Haseen Dillruba were to shoot in Delhi over the next five days, but with the coronavirus scare around, the shoot got cancelled and the actress returned home.

has been working round the clock but it seems the Coronavirus outbreak has changed everyone's schedule including hers. After delivering four films last year itself, she already had a release in the form of Thappad last month and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films - there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic and Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake.

The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba but now, after the Coronavirus scare spread across the nation with the number of cases on a rise, the team decided to return to the city. Taapsee shares, "We finished the Haridwar schedule and came back to Mumbai. We are not shooting till 31st March." She also further adds, "There was a 5-day schedule in Delhi that was to be filmed but that has been postponed until things get better. Rest, everything is done." Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, also features Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane alongside the Badla heroine.

Now, it seems everything is coming to a standstill, with the government imposing a stay on shoots. All TV and film shoots have been stalled officially from yesterday. Film City, Mumbai has shut doors and several projects like starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi and 's Bhuj have been affected.

