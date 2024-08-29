EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Addai-Robinson And Trystan Gravelle Reveal One The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Role They'd Like To Play Apart From Their Own

Ahead of the first three episodes of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power releasing on August 29th, Cynthia Addai Robinson and Trystan Gravelle shared in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the one character they would want to play apart from their own.

As the co-stars sat down for an interview with the media portal, Addai Robinson claimed that if given a chance, she would play the role of an Elf or an Orc, as the actress finds it quite fascinating. As for Gravelle, the Hollywood star confessed that he would portray the character of King Durin.

While talking to the outlet, Robinson shared that she enjoys watching her “fellow castmates so well suited to their roles, but I feel such a kinship and ownership over Miriel that it’s hard to really imagine playing another character.”

However, the actress stated that she thinks “it would be fun to be an elf for a day; or sometimes I kind of want to try out being an Orc.” As Robinson said so, her fellow co-star cracked a chuckle, and the actress further clarified that she wishes to do a cameo as an Orc only once.

Continuing on the lines of his co-actor, Gravelle revealed that he is not sure about an Orc but wants to “go with King Durin.” The actor further added, “I would quite like to get the whole Kaza Doom experience there, just like a flag in a veil and a bit of a meat on the bone kind of a thing.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Discusses Tar-Miriel's Character Arc In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2; 'In For Some Surprises'

Cynthia portrays Miriel in the show, reprising her role for season 2 as well. The actress’ role in the upcoming episodes is said to be in a complex relationship with Elendil. Addai Robinson’s portrayal of her character is one to watch out for in the new seasons, as she gets an upgrade with powers in her hands.

As for Gravelle, the actor has yet again donned the suit of Pharazon, who will bring in new challenges for the elves, dwarfs, orcs, and other characters of the show.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have new episodes dropped every Thursday until October 3.

ALSO READ: Lord Of The Rings Timeline Explored As Rings Of Power Season 2 Releases