Over two decades later, The Lord of the Rings is still one of the most cherished fantasy trilogy. What makes it special is the scale, the characters, the relationships and most importantly the epic narrative. Now, the series has returned onto the scene. Amazon's historic fantasy television series Rings of Power and the newly upcoming animated picture The War of the Rohirrim have caught up with the audience.

And old fans and brand new fans are going back to the middle lands again. For newcomers, the placing of these movies to a timeline may be challenging. This guide will allow you to enjoy the movies in chronological order without spoiling any important events.

Middle Earth movies

There are six Middle-earth movies available. These are: Three Lord of the Rings movies and three Hobbit movies. However, there is a 1977 animated adaptation of a Hobbit which is not directly in connection with the movies. The other day, Warner Bros announced plans for other sets that will inspire additional Lord of the Rings Movies. At the same time, Rings of Power season 2 is slated to land on a portion of the audience in Amazon Prime this year.

The evolution of timeline in the Rings of Power

The Rings of Power is set several thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit. It occurs in the Second Age of Middle-earth. This Age contains prophecies, such as that of the rings being forged, along with the rise of Sauron. It also includes the tale of the Fall of Jun Dorh as well as the Last Alliance of Elves and Men. All these events take place way before those of Frodo and Bilbo that we are used to.

Watching the movies in order

Even though The Hobbit trilogy came out later than The Lord of the Rings trilogy, it is set 60 years before the latter trilogy. It would be upon watching them in the proper order that the plot would be easier and clearer to the readers.

1. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

It is the first film in the correspondence. It features a mini Bilbo Baggins which is held by Martin Freeman. Bilbo is invited by wizard Gandalf to assist Thorin and his company in fighting against Smaug the dragon and try to reclaim their kingdom back. During that journey, he came across a certain creature called Gollum, who happened to have the One Sam, and he later defeated Gollum and took back the ring.

2. The Hobbit The Desolation Of Smaug (2013)

One of the companies called llWays speaks inwardly and learns to exercise constantly leading toward a towering marble. So they also come across many dangers, such as huge spiders, orcs, and others. They arrive at a place known as Esgaroth where Bilbo eventually sees the terrible dragon Smaug in the mountain. It reaches its peak when Smaug finally flies out from his cavern.

3. The Hobbit The Battle Of The Five Armies (2014)

The last of the Hobbit films provides scorched earth combat never before seen in the lesser two. The live-action films with men, dwarves, elves, and orcs. It is not very surprising that it concludes back in the Shire, as it is the direct forerunner of the first part of the The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

4. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

Similarly over here is the reason which makes the tale of men and elves in the continent of Middle Earth and the entire saga titled The Lord of the Rings commenced with The Fellowship of the Ring. At this stage, the narrative does not belong to Bilbo but rather shifts to his young cousin Frodo Baggins since he is more active and older. The peaceful life of Frodo in the Shire comes to an abrupt end after he possesses the One Ring. Still in front of the wandering Bilbo, Gandalf the Grey tactfully alerts the Dark Lord Sauron’s nephew Frodo that the Ring has its master.

Frodo is soon joined by the members of the Fellowship of the Ring, Aragorn, Legolas and Gimli, Boromir and Gandalf. They are now the members of the fellowship who are likewise entrusted to bear the ring and take it to the fires of Mount Doom. The fight depicted in this first movie gives a little necessary background to the war sentiments that will be felt in the next parts.

5. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

As it is shown in the second part of the movie there were some rifts within the fellowship causing the sprouting of some branches. While trying to reach Mordor, Frodo, and Sam come to terms with the strange and crafty Gollum. With this though the other side of the fellowship has also encountered the twirls of the storm. We all know that Gandalf will be back and the first epic clash of the trilogy commencing with a tempest is at Helms Deep.

6. The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Return of the King has been the high point and the last part of the trilogy films as far as the tale of Frodo Baggins is concerned. Frodo and Sam surmount the ultimate hurdles towards the opening of the portals to Mordor, but the relationship has suffered quite terribly due to the Possession of the Ring. Frodo is taken captive and against her will is kept on an island by the orders of the cunning Gollum.

Watching guide in order for the Lord of the Rings films

As for the people who are not familiar with the series, it’s better to watch the films in the order they were released.

1. The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

2. The Two Towers (2002)

3. The Return of the King (2003)

4. The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

5. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

6. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

7. Rings of Power TV Series (2022)

The future of Middle Earth

Middle-earth is still stale. Although Rings of Power season one has been released, the saga is not finished. The second season will be coming in August of the year 2024, and is followed by the third one. In addition, there is also an animated film coming out a year earlier called The War of the Rohirrim. and Finally, by the end of this century, there is also a new live-action film The Hunt for Gollum directed by Andy Sirkis which is due.

The mythology situated in the realm that is referred to as Middle earth is still increasingly reaching out to several more added fresh or old fans alike. There is no better opportunity for broadening the horizons and immersing oneself in the limitless world of The Lord of the Rings, whether viewers seek it for the first time, the original trilogy is watched once more or a brand new series is searched for.

