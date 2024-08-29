EXCLUSIVE: Cynthia Addai-Robinson Discusses Tar-Miriel's Character Arc In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2; 'In For Some Surprises'

The highly anticipated second season of Amazon Prime’s hit series Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is around the corner. The series, which focuses on Middle-Earth’s second age: the forging of the Rings of Power, had a warm reception after its first season, with an impressive 84% review score on Rotten Tomatoes. But what can fans expect from season 2?

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who plays King Tar-Palantir's daughter and heir (now Queen) of Númenor, Tar-Míriel, spoke about her character’s arc in the upcoming season.

“She definitely starts from a place of loss,” Addai-Robinson revealed. After the events of the first season, Tar-Míriel lost a major battle and her father, The King with it. According to the actress, her character’s leadership is already questioned by the Númenorians in the wake of the tragic events.

“She’s lost her father, The King. She’s lost her vision. She’s lost an epic battle and in turn lost many of her fellow Númenorians,” the Texas Rising actress said. So by the time returns to her Kingdom, the people are “upset with her.”

“There’s uncertainty around her leadership even though that is meant to be her rightful place,” she added. With opportunists lurking around her, Tar-Míriel must rise to the occasion and navigate everything that’s going on. Addai-Robinson wishes that the audience is rooting for her “because she is definitely going to be tested and hopefully in the end be triumphant.”

She also teased that the season will delve deeper into the characters only “introduced” in the first one. Fans will go on a journey with these characters and be invested in their fates. “They are in for some surprises,” she teased.

The epic series is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and follows the origin story of the power rings and the downfall of the Númenor empire.

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power season 2 will be released on August 29.