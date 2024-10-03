EXCLUSIVE: Daggubati Suresh Babu discusses impact of rising ticket prices and benefits of box office clashes in South cinema for film's success

Leading film producer and exhibitor Daggubati Suresh Babu recently sat for an exclusive exhibitor interview with Pinkvilla. During the conversation, the filmmaker was asked about his opinion on the increasing price of film tickets in Indian theaters.

Sharing his thoughts, Suresh Babu said, “See, the better town who are maintaining the pricing control today is Tamil Nadu. They’ve kept the ticket prices to an upper limit of Rs 190. In Telugu, we have a pricing barrier regularly but the government is allowing us to increase prices for star films.”

“Now, is that good or bad…cause big film players want it because that’s the only way they feel like they can get out of trouble. But is it good overall? Because different viewpoints, you sell tickets on Rs 500 or Rs 100 off the shelf, now will a common man come and watch the film in the rest of the month? His quota of a film is over,” he further added.

Suresh Babu also shared his views on how watching cinema has become expensive, “I personally feel that prices should not be high. We are making cinema very expensive for people. Cinema is an experience, but now a man thinks whether that experience is a viable one. Is it really worthwhile, or am I overcharged? If I’m finding it an overcharge, I treat it like an event…like a festival or a big star film. Rest, I’ll watch on OTT.”

Advertisement

The filmmaker explained that rising prices have alienated certain audiences from cinema, leaving only a small demographic of viewers.

In the same conversation, Suresh Babu also explained how clash releases can be beneficial for a film's success. The filmmaker revealed that when there are clash releases, more people talk about the movies, making them a popular topic of discussion.

The exhibitor said, “In Pongal times, Ajith is fighting Vijay…NTR, Balakrishna, Venkatesh…this theater is available, that one is not. So everybody’s mind is about cinema, it becomes front page news. We have to be on the minds of people. If you are able to make cinema the conversation piece, then it is very good.”

Watch Pinkvilla’s exhibitor roundtable interview here:

ALSO READ: Thalapathy 69 full star cast: Vijay’s alleged final movie set to feature Gautham Menon, Bobby Deol, Priyamani, and many more in key roles