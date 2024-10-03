EXCLUSIVE: Are Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar quitting films? Exhibitor Daggubati Suresh Babu insights upon future of Tamil cinema

Film exhibitors of India were caught in an exclusive roundtable interview with Pinkvilla where they were talking about the current scenario of cinema and its future.

In the same interview, leading exhibitor, Daggubati Suresh Babu was asked about his insight towards the future of Tamil cinema, especially with Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar’s focus shifting to other careers and limitations of Rajinikanth to do multiple projects.

Reacting to the same, Suresh Babu said, “See whenever a superstar leaves due to some reason, we think a void will be created but the audience knows to create the next superstar. If SP Balasubrahmanyam dies, what will happen to music…if someone died what will happen, nothing will happen.”

“Just like how NT Rama Rao left, somebody came up. So they (Tamil cinema audience) will make some local star a superstar, or some other language star will become a superstar, or a pan Indian film would make someone a superstar. Definitely, it’s sad that if they’re going at the same time but we don’t have to be overly worried about that,” the exhibitor added.

Furthermore, taking reference to the Telugu film industry said, “Telugu has done quite well in that we have kept many heroes alive. We have the top six, then the next six. So many are able to create those 100 crore films and I’m sure it will happen in Chennai too.”

Advertisement

Watch the exclusive roundtable interview here:

The exhibitor’s answer comes at a time when Tamil superstars like Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar are likely to shift away from movies. While Vijay is set to embark on his political journey, gearing up for the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, Ajith Kumar has also announced ending his hiatus in racing. The latter has even announced his racing team as well.

Furthermore, other than both the actors Superstar Rajinikanth is the one who still manages to create a certain awe at the box office, consistently. However, the actor also has is limits in doing multiple projects and tends to only appear in one movie per year.

ALSO READ: Netizens react as Nagarjuna Akkineni takes legal action against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha over her remarks on Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce