EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza breaks silence on her parents' divorce: It was initially complicated,unusual & difficult

Dia Mirza opened up on her parents' divorce.

As a person, you are questioned by society for everything you do. As a woman, even more. Whether you are an actress or not, the society judges you and that sometimes can be detrimental to someone's personality development, especially if it happens from a tender age. But sometimes, people also come out of it stronger than ever before. Dia Mirza is one such person.

At a tender age, her parents decided to separate. While the news left her in shambles, Dia was sensible and mature enough to deal with the situation since childhood. Dia shares, "As a child, I remember seeing what a struggle it was for both my parents to accommodate and adjust to the idea of not being together. They cared for each other deeply; they loved each other. They just couldn't stay together because they wanted different things from life and sometimes, it happens." She further adds, "My stepfather was an exemplary human being. It took me a lot of time to accept him as a parent. But what he did intelligently was he befriended me. Nothing broke my heart more than leaving Hyderabad at 18 and leaving his care. I lost my biological father when I was 9, I lost my stepfather at 23. Both men had such a deep impact in my understanding of life."

Did she ever question the news? "Of course, it was complicated, unusual, difficult, but the fact that they treated me as an individual and explained things to me. You feel socially different because your classmates' parents are together and the rhythm of sports days change. Things change and you need to adapt to it."

