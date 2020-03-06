EXCLUSIVE: Dia Mirza opens up on her divorce for the FIRST time, reveals people's behaviour around her changed

In this conversation on Woman Up, Dia Mirza opened about her divorce with husband Sahil Sangha. She also discussed how people's behaviour around her changed post her separation from husband Sahil.

Dia Mirza is undoubtedly one of the strongest women from the industry. A class actress, a beauty pageant winner and a humanitarian, Dia dons several hats with equal aplomb. In this conversation on Woman Up, she also opens about her divorce with husband Sahil Sangha. She tells us, "What gives you strength at any circumstance is your understanding of yourself. Else, you will never be able to perceive things that are happening around you. Then, you are being dishonest not only to other people but yourself."

She also discussed how people's behaviour around her changed post her separation from husband Sahil Sangha. "It amused me. It still amuses me," she smiles, adding, "You are moving in circles where people are educated but they still feel a sense of sadness. There's definitely a sense of empathy as well. So the gaze is not necessarily critical, it's empathetic and sometimes even pitiful. It's also sometimes awe and admiration. Sometimes, people ask me how am I so strong and how do I get up and go to work like this? I just want to tell them I find my way and I hope you'll find yours."

She further reasons that there are societal pressures that come with the tag of being divorced. "Some people feel divorce is an excuse to not compromise. Yes. in life, you have to adapt and compromise. But the questions is - when does it stop? how much is too much, how less is too little? That's a personal choice," she states.

Ask her how people around her reacted to their decision to separate from each other and she reveals, "People who love you as a couple respond to it differently. People outside have a different reaction, your intimate friends who know you individually will respond to it a certain way. Your parents will respond to it differently. What you can hope and pray is that eventually everyone will understand and respect the space and decision that two people have chosen for themselves with dignity, respect and love for each other."

