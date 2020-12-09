EXCLUSIVE: Durgamati star Jisshu Sengupta REVEALS his scary moments while shooting for Bhumi Pednekar starrer

Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a key role in Bhumi Pednekar starrer horror flick Durgamati, has admitted being scared of ghosts.

Bhumi Pednekar, who was seen doing a cameo in Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship, is all set to explore the horror genre in her upcoming movie Durgamati which also features Jisshu Gupta and Mahie Gill in the lead. The movie happens to be the remake of Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie and has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. In fact, ever since the makers have released the trailer for the movie, Durgamati’s eerie vibe has also been grabbing a lot of attention.

Speaking about the same, Jisshu Gupta got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his fear of ghosts. Yes! You read it right. Jisshu had admitted being ‘dead scared’ with the thought of ghost and that he doesn’t watch horror movies at all. Given this fact, shooting a spooky movie like Durgamati wasn’t an easy task for Jisshu who had his share of scary moments while shooting for the movie especially as it was shot at real haunted places.

Talking about the same, he stated, “Filming a horror film is different than watching it because it is more mechanical. But I should mention the places where we were shooting, most of it were real locations which were haunted. And most of the sequences were at night and I used to tell my team to always be around. you know after hearing those stories, you feel spooky and Ashok sir used to make fun of it.”

Earlier, Jisshu had also spoken about Durgamati’s frequent comparisons with Bhaagamathie and stated that Bhumi starrer is better. “It is a remake but there are little changes here and there that makes the film much better than Bhaagamathie,” he added.

