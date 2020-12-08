EXCLUSIVE: Jisshu Sengupta REACTS to Bhumi Pednekar’s Durgamati comparison: It’s much better than Bhaagamathie

As Bhumi Pednekar is coming up with Durgamati, he co-star Jisshu Sengupta has opened up on the movie’s comparison with Anushka Shetty starrer Bhaagamathie.

Bhumi Pednekar has on a roll in 2020. After all, the actress has given three successful movies so far including Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. And now, the actress is all set to explore the horror genre once again with her upcoming movie Durgamati which has been the talk of the town since its inception. To note, the movie has been the remake of bilingual (Tamil-Telugu) movie Bhaagamathie starring Anushka Shetty in the lead.

Needless to say, Durgamati is also facing frequent comparisons with Bhaagamathie and speculations are rife if the remake will be able to do justice to Anushka starrer. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jisshu Sengupta, who plays a key role in Durgamati, got candid about these comparisons and stated that their movie is better than Bhaagamathie. Speaking about the comparison, Jisshu said, “There will be comparisons. Before the film releases, there are a lot of comments and a lot comparison which happen usually be it a remake or a normal film. Because I don’t know how people get to know the film. After watching the trailer, they get to know everything about the film. So, that’s the power of social media I guess. But then again, you need to watch the film, after watching it they’ll understand…. I can’t say it completely but whatever I have understood, the film is….yes, it is a remake but there are little changes here and there that makes the film much better than Bhaagamathie.”

Meanwhile, Jisshu is also overwhelmed with the stupendous response for the trailer of Durgamati. “It is always good when people appreciate and the kind of comments you get, the love you receive from social media after the trailer is launched, you obviously feel great and I am actually feeling good. Now I am waiting for the film to get released and people to watch it,” he added.

