EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher starrer Aarya 3 will go on floors

Sikandar Kher, who is presently garnering a lot of praise for his performance in director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, shares an update on his much-loved series - Aarya. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor informed that he will start shooting for this Sushmita Sen led show soon. “Aarya 3 we are starting in two months,” shares Sikandar, who plays Daulat in this Ram Madhvani-created crime-thriller drama.

He also opens up on the challenges of playing the same character for a long time. “You know there is a long gap between the seasons, so what happens is that I have to find the same character again. There is a long gap and you have to go back to playing the same person, so I find that a little challenging. The first time I experienced that was while shooting for Aarya 2. It took me one or two days to play Daulat again,” says Sikandar Kher.