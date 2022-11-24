EXCLUSIVE: Here’s when Sushmita Sen and Sikandar Kher starrer Aarya 3 will go on floors
Sikandar Kher says that Aarya cast and crew are like family to him. The show is created by Ram Madhvani.
Sikandar Kher, who is presently garnering a lot of praise for his performance in director Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling, shares an update on his much-loved series - Aarya. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor informed that he will start shooting for this Sushmita Sen led show soon. “Aarya 3 we are starting in two months,” shares Sikandar, who plays Daulat in this Ram Madhvani-created crime-thriller drama.
He also opens up on the challenges of playing the same character for a long time. “You know there is a long gap between the seasons, so what happens is that I have to find the same character again. There is a long gap and you have to go back to playing the same person, so I find that a little challenging. The first time I experienced that was while shooting for Aarya 2. It took me one or two days to play Daulat again,” says Sikandar Kher.
Aarya team is like family for Sikandar Kher
The actor says that the Aarya cast and crew are like family to him. “We are in touch how much ever in touch one can be. I am very much in touch with Ram Madhvani. I am in touch with Sush on and off, but everyone works so much - how much can one do. Anyway, we are going to meet soon. To be honest, we are a family. I am in touch with the ADs, I am in touch with the costume stylist. So it’s been really great,” adds Sikandar Kher.
Meanwhile, he will next be seen in Dev Patel’s Monkey Man, and in Siddharth Singh and Garima Wahal’s Dukaan.
