EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan REVEALS horrific details about her stalker: He changed almost 20 numbers & threatened me

Hina Khan, in an exclusive chat, recounted a horrific incident of stalking and it will leave you shocked. Read on.

is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Hacked, directed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress is pretty excited for the film which releases on February 7, 2020, as the subject revolves around an extremely relevant subject of stalking. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Hina revealed a horrific incident where she had a stalker send her messages leaving her scared. She also spoke about the need to make Instagram follower details hidden on social media to avert competition.

Recounting her experience, "There are stalkers since we are public figures and people love. So, there have been instances where fans stand in front of your building for days. But it is okay. But, there is this guy who still exists. This guy started off sending messages. I don't know him, and he started sending me long videos where he is hauling. You would start feeling for him, and I texted back saying he needs to chill and that he needs to understand. But he didn't. And he started threatening me that he will slit his wrists or leave the house and I got scared. He used to leave me messages saying he will meet me at 1 PM but how, who, where, nothing at all. I used to fret leaving the house at that time. He has changed almost 20 numbers. Recently again, I blocked his number."

Hina will be seen opposite Rohan Shah in Hacked. The trailer for the movie was received pretty well by the audience.

Credits :Pinkvilla

