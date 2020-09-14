  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: This is how much Tiger Shroff is getting paid for the boxing film with Vikas Bahl

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who has bankrolled the project has signed Tiger for a two part sports based drama, for a whopping amount. Read details inside.
580047 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 07:05 pm
EXCLUSIVE: This is how much Tiger Shroff is getting paid for the boxing film with Vikas Bahl
After Baaghi 3 released this year, the Coronavirus outbreak put a temporary pause on shoots and releases. There haven't been too many announcements either. But Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala had already announced their next project together - Heropanti 2. And now, we can tell you that apart from this, he is also going to start work on a sports based drama, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

A source tells us that Tiger has been the highest amount so far in his career for the project. "Jackky was very clear that he wants to put this project together only with Tiger as the hero. He offered the film to the Gen-Y star and he agreed to be part of it. But he's charging to the tune of a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film. This is the highest he's received for any film so far and the actioner is going to be made in two parts."

Our source also adds, "It's got a unique narrative and revolves around boxing and mixed martial arts, a space that Tiger excels in. It will be a high octane adrenaline pumping action film with Tiger playing a boxer. At heart, it's the story of an underdog and the relationship between a father and son." An official announcement is expected to be made soon, but Tiger has officially signed on the dotted line already.

Also Read: Tiger Shroff sets the internet ablaze with intense look in his latest PHOTO; Disha Patani is all hearts for it

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 11 hours ago

I’ve seen Tigers movies he can put on comedy and seriousness pretty easily. He’s a true artist. If there is no one that can act that means the person is trying to hard to fake it or make it like the rest of society in India a failed country.

Anonymous 19 hours ago

He is Hard working Champ any Time tiger is better

Anonymous 22 hours ago

He is a hardworking and deserving man...he has worked very hard for his achievement.... He is a kind hearted man

Anonymous 1 day ago

For what ..not acting

Anonymous 1 day ago

We want to know what everybody else is getting paid like the story writer, editor, actress character artist, song writer, singer, technician, camera man, spot boy, stuntman. Tiger sheriff is not the whole and soul of the movie. Hiw e rybody is ignored by media like they dont exist. This is such brainwashing.

Anonymous 1 day ago

What the hell ? Idhar se udhar uchalne k liye with zero acting skills he is getting this much amount.Then people complain that there is no nepotism.Ban this talentless uchalne wala guy

Anonymous 1 day ago

30 crores for someone whose facial muscle hasn't moved since his debut film. Acting ke naam pe dhabba

Anonymous 1 day ago

What a cry baby

Anonymous 1 day ago

....... And SSR was paid 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance. Nepotism and PR hype much

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hope the producers can get a tax write off for the money invested bc we are going to boycott.

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is cute but he can’t act to save a film. 30 crore for undeserving actor or stuntman hehe

Anonymous 2 days ago

But Tiger baby when are you going to act ?? Bored of watching u just jump and jump

Anonymous 2 days ago

Then don't see him jump catch someone else to watch.even we are sick of you people .

Anonymous 2 days ago

Friends - Lets not watch it. End Nepotism. 30 crores?? What the hell?

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hard working actor sala vidyuth jamwal also can't act only action both best hi

Anonymous 2 days ago

Are you a leader that people will listen you. You know how much hard work goes into doing these kinds of stunts. And he is such a hardworking man and his acting skills are increasing day by day.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tiger deserves more than thirty crore..... Hard working man

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol the joke pay him 100 cores from your pocket ! We will watch the movie but be sure he can act !

Anonymous 2 days ago

30 cr for a tiny man who speaks through his bottom set teeth lol. There is no shame in these nepo promoters. PV post this.

Anonymous 2 days ago

He deserves 60 crore. Hard working better than any lallu, chappu actor.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Tiger deserves more than thirty crore..... Hard working man

Anonymous 2 days ago

ur r right!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Multiple women have spoken about how they were sexually assaulted and harassed by Vikas Balh? Where are the “patriarchy” group now??

Anonymous 2 days ago

This money should be used for poor people,afterall this idiot doesn't even deserve 1 crore for his pathetic idiotic acting!...NEPO KID TILL DEATH...NO TALENT....He is in the acting industry,the thing he lacks the most....So Ironical...Afterall it's BULLYWOOD

Anonymous 2 days ago

Height of nepotism!! 30 crore for doing just stunts and showing of abs. while all derserving actors are not even geting what they deserve

Anonymous 2 days ago

He is such a hard working man.Tell me one man who regularly do his dance and action classes. He is so much engrossed in his work.Your negativity will not affect him

Anonymous 2 days ago

You said just stunts You mindless crow know how much difficult is to perform such high octane stunts and yes his acting skills are increasing day by day.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Lol 30 cores for a man who cannot act !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Know one don't know acting but tiger and vidyuth jamwal best hard-working actors hetars gaand marr thum log

Anonymous 2 days ago

No one don't know acting karthik Varun Sooraj pancholi Aditya pancholi Varun karan deol wastenepotism but he is hard-working he will be future hrx

Anonymous 2 days ago

Ye bataw kaun acting kartha hi bhe haramkhoor thera Varun over acting and tiger and vidyuth best for action films in bollywood no one don't know acting bus kar abb tera salmon se to acha hi

Anonymous 2 days ago

Shut your mouth Nikky fan of Tiger ! You are free to appreciate him but let’s others be free !

Anonymous 2 days ago

Are you kidding lol.Tiger cannot act? you haven't understanding about movies

Anonymous 2 days ago

His acting skills are increasing day by day bro.You all negative people just comment negative without using brain.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Vikas Balh? Where are the “patriarchy” group now??

Anonymous 2 days ago

what about salman khan

Anonymous 2 days ago

My god. Thirty crores and he really can’t act.

