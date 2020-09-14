EXCLUSIVE: This is how much Tiger Shroff is getting paid for the boxing film with Vikas Bahl
After Baaghi 3 released this year, the Coronavirus outbreak put a temporary pause on shoots and releases. There haven't been too many announcements either. But Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala had already announced their next project together - Heropanti 2. And now, we can tell you that apart from this, he is also going to start work on a sports based drama, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.
A source tells us that Tiger has been the highest amount so far in his career for the project. "Jackky was very clear that he wants to put this project together only with Tiger as the hero. He offered the film to the Gen-Y star and he agreed to be part of it. But he's charging to the tune of a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film. This is the highest he's received for any film so far and the actioner is going to be made in two parts."
Our source also adds, "It's got a unique narrative and revolves around boxing and mixed martial arts, a space that Tiger excels in. It will be a high octane adrenaline pumping action film with Tiger playing a boxer. At heart, it's the story of an underdog and the relationship between a father and son." An official announcement is expected to be made soon, but Tiger has officially signed on the dotted line already.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
I’ve seen Tigers movies he can put on comedy and seriousness pretty easily. He’s a true artist. If there is no one that can act that means the person is trying to hard to fake it or make it like the rest of society in India a failed country.
Anonymous 19 hours ago
He is Hard working Champ any Time tiger is better
Anonymous 22 hours ago
He is a hardworking and deserving man...he has worked very hard for his achievement.... He is a kind hearted man
Anonymous 1 day ago
For what ..not acting
Anonymous 1 day ago
We want to know what everybody else is getting paid like the story writer, editor, actress character artist, song writer, singer, technician, camera man, spot boy, stuntman. Tiger sheriff is not the whole and soul of the movie. Hiw e rybody is ignored by media like they dont exist. This is such brainwashing.
Anonymous 1 day ago
What the hell ? Idhar se udhar uchalne k liye with zero acting skills he is getting this much amount.Then people complain that there is no nepotism.Ban this talentless uchalne wala guy
Anonymous 1 day ago
30 crores for someone whose facial muscle hasn't moved since his debut film. Acting ke naam pe dhabba
Anonymous 1 day ago
What a cry baby
Anonymous 1 day ago
....... And SSR was paid 30 lakhs for Shuddh Desi Romance. Nepotism and PR hype much
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hope the producers can get a tax write off for the money invested bc we are going to boycott.
Anonymous 2 days ago
He is cute but he can’t act to save a film. 30 crore for undeserving actor or stuntman hehe
Anonymous 2 days ago
But Tiger baby when are you going to act ?? Bored of watching u just jump and jump
Anonymous 2 days ago
Then don't see him jump catch someone else to watch.even we are sick of you people .
Anonymous 2 days ago
Friends - Lets not watch it. End Nepotism. 30 crores?? What the hell?
Anonymous 2 days ago
Hard working actor sala vidyuth jamwal also can't act only action both best hi
Anonymous 2 days ago
Are you a leader that people will listen you. You know how much hard work goes into doing these kinds of stunts. And he is such a hardworking man and his acting skills are increasing day by day.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tiger deserves more than thirty crore..... Hard working man
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol the joke pay him 100 cores from your pocket ! We will watch the movie but be sure he can act !
Anonymous 2 days ago
30 cr for a tiny man who speaks through his bottom set teeth lol. There is no shame in these nepo promoters. PV post this.
Anonymous 2 days ago
He deserves 60 crore. Hard working better than any lallu, chappu actor.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Tiger deserves more than thirty crore..... Hard working man
Anonymous 2 days ago
ur r right!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Multiple women have spoken about how they were sexually assaulted and harassed by Vikas Balh? Where are the “patriarchy” group now??
Anonymous 2 days ago
This money should be used for poor people,afterall this idiot doesn't even deserve 1 crore for his pathetic idiotic acting!...NEPO KID TILL DEATH...NO TALENT....He is in the acting industry,the thing he lacks the most....So Ironical...Afterall it's BULLYWOOD
Anonymous 2 days ago
Height of nepotism!! 30 crore for doing just stunts and showing of abs. while all derserving actors are not even geting what they deserve
Anonymous 2 days ago
He is such a hard working man.Tell me one man who regularly do his dance and action classes. He is so much engrossed in his work.Your negativity will not affect him
Anonymous 2 days ago
You said just stunts You mindless crow know how much difficult is to perform such high octane stunts and yes his acting skills are increasing day by day.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Lol 30 cores for a man who cannot act !
Anonymous 2 days ago
Know one don't know acting but tiger and vidyuth jamwal best hard-working actors hetars gaand marr thum log
Anonymous 2 days ago
No one don't know acting karthik Varun Sooraj pancholi Aditya pancholi Varun karan deol wastenepotism but he is hard-working he will be future hrx
Anonymous 2 days ago
Ye bataw kaun acting kartha hi bhe haramkhoor thera Varun over acting and tiger and vidyuth best for action films in bollywood no one don't know acting bus kar abb tera salmon se to acha hi
Anonymous 2 days ago
Shut your mouth Nikky fan of Tiger ! You are free to appreciate him but let’s others be free !
Anonymous 2 days ago
Are you kidding lol.Tiger cannot act? you haven't understanding about movies
Anonymous 2 days ago
His acting skills are increasing day by day bro.You all negative people just comment negative without using brain.
Anonymous 2 days ago
Vikas Balh? Where are the “patriarchy” group now??
Anonymous 2 days ago
what about salman khan
Anonymous 2 days ago
My god. Thirty crores and he really can’t act.