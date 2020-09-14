EXCLUSIVE: This is how much Tiger Shroff is getting paid for the boxing film with Vikas Bahl

Producer Jackky Bhagnani, who has bankrolled the project has signed Tiger for a two part sports based drama, for a whopping amount. Read details inside.

After Baaghi 3 released this year, the Coronavirus outbreak put a temporary pause on shoots and releases. There haven't been too many announcements either. But Tiger and Sajid Nadiadwala had already announced their next project together - Heropanti 2. And now, we can tell you that apart from this, he is also going to start work on a sports based drama, to be directed by Vikas Bahl, and produced by Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment.

A source tells us that Tiger has been the highest amount so far in his career for the project. "Jackky was very clear that he wants to put this project together only with Tiger as the hero. He offered the film to the Gen-Y star and he agreed to be part of it. But he's charging to the tune of a whopping Rs 30 crore for the film. This is the highest he's received for any film so far and the actioner is going to be made in two parts."

Our source also adds, "It's got a unique narrative and revolves around boxing and mixed martial arts, a space that Tiger excels in. It will be a high octane adrenaline pumping action film with Tiger playing a boxer. At heart, it's the story of an underdog and the relationship between a father and son." An official announcement is expected to be made soon, but Tiger has officially signed on the dotted line already.

