EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan gifts gym equipment to Assam's Tezpur Air Base after Fighter shoot

In November end, Hrithik Roshan , Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor started shooting for the Siddharth Anand directed action packed aerial thriller, Fighter. The trio was at the Assam Airbase in Tezpur over a period of 10 days, and shot some major emotional and action sequences. And now we have exclusively learnt that following a wrap at the Airbase, Hrithik Roshan gifted his gym equipments to the gym at the officer’s mess.

“Hrithik often carries a functional gym set up to work out during his shooting schedule to continue with his intensive workout regime for the film. The gift was a token of gratitude by Hrithik for the defence force officials. The actor upgraded the existing gym at the Air base, with a number of workout equipments,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Equipment’s like Lat pull down, preacher, leg extension, rowing machine, squat rack and leg press are permanently made available by Hrithik for the Air base officials.

Talking of Fighter, Hrithik Roshan plays the character of an Air Force Officer for the first time in his career. His character is that of a twinjet multirole air superiority fighter aircraft pilot. Deepika too will be seen as an Air Force Officer in the film, who has the craft of handling chopper jets. The film marks the first time pairing of Hrithik and Deepika and it is all set to hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2024 weekend.

Fighter is India's first Aerial franchise

Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and is produced by Marflix with Viacom 18. It marks the third collaboration of Siddharth Anand with Hrithik after Bang Bang and War. The film is written by ex-Army officer, Ramon Chibb along with Siddharth Anand. Anil Kapoor on the other hand plays the role of a mentor, and we will bring more updates on that shortly. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.