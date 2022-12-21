EXCLUSIVE: Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff to reunite for Chor Police thanks to Anees Bazmee - Subhash Ghai

Over the years, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff have collaborate on over a dozen films, which have become extremely popular among the audience over the years. The audience in real life often recognise the duo together by their on-screen name, Ram Lakhan. And now, we hear that the duo is all set for a reunion after a long time on a full-length feature film. According to sources, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are in talks with Subhash Ghai for an out and out comedy titled Chor Police.

“It’s a comic caper with Anil Kapoor playing a character from the family of thieves aka. Chor and Jackie Shroff being the one from a family of cops aka. Police. The duo has a very dynamic chemistry in the film, with both character’s having opposite traits,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that both Anil and Jackie feel that this is a script that actually warrants their reunion.

“It’s written by Anees Bazmee and Praful Parekh. It’s an out and out comedy around the families of cops and thieves. The talks are on with Ravi Jadhav on come on board as the director. The film is at the moment in the nascent stage, but everything should fall in place by early next year. While the script is locked, the director and logistics of actors are been worked upon,” the source added. Apart from Anil and Jackie, the team is on the hunt for a younger pair of actors to play the male and female lead in the film.

Chor Police is written by Anees Bazmee

“It’s a typical Anees Bazmee film, which has cops, thieves, families and a love story. The other actors in the cast too will be locked soon,” the source shared. The movie will be produced by Subhash Ghai and Anees Bazmee. “There will be a studio partner too,” the source signed off. Interestingly, in the first ever Pinkvilla roundtable, Anil Kapoor had opened up about his pairing with Jackie Shroff. “Jackie was to a certain extent a person who will sell the film. And the scripts needed an actor, so I was cast in Yuddh. Then we hit off well together, our films did well, we got along very well. We felt, both of us together get something on the table. So, when you see both of us on screen, people feel happy, we have done 13 films together,” he had said.

