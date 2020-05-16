EXCLUSIVE: Huma Qureshi feels 'TikTok influencers are going to put actors out of business'

Huma Qureshi gets talking about doing animated films during COVID-19 and how TikTok influencers might soon put actors out of business. Read on to know more from her chat with Pinkvilla.

is one of the finest actresses that we have in Bollywood right now, and for one, she has always been vocal about her opinions on a varied niche of things. And today, during a live chat with Pinkvilla, Huma got talking about doing animated films during COVID-19 and how TikTok influencers might soon put actors out of business. She gave us a brief insight into how it is not the platform that will count but what we bring to the audiences and how we adapt to cater to a specific niche.

On being asked her about the opportunity of doing animated films and she says, "Why not? It is a possibility and an opportunity. If you're saying social distancing and physically shooting and doing films and telling stories that we've been used to is not a possibility. And if animations lend itself, which very clearly it can then that is the future. So is podcasting. We will keep evolving it. TikTok today has completely changed the whole idea of what it is to be a social influencer. I was checking out some guy and apparently, he used to put out these TikTok videos with a leg of chicken, and now he is the brand ambassador of a local chicken brand."

She further adds, "I feel like TikTok influencers are soon going to put actors like myself and Rana [Daggubati] out of business because they will specifically target and cater to your niche. Adaptability is the name of the game and that's what we have to really do. New skills, new opportunities. We can't have blocks about, 'Oh! This is not what I do as my image as an actor.' The platform will be irrelevant anymore. It's about the quality of work that will really matter. That's what we should also be focusing on."

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three-day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×