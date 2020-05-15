EXCLUSIVE: Kabir Khan on future of theatres post lockdown: I would always want my film playing on big screen

As there has been a boom in the OTT culture during the COVID 19 lockdown, filmmaker Kabir Khan believes that people will get back to the theatres once the lockdown is over.

India’s ongoing battle against COVID 19 and the subsequent lockdown has taken a massive toll on the country’s economy and the entertainment industry. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the shootings and movie releases have been suspended indefinitely as the theatres are shut down across the country. And given the crisis situation we are in, there has been an uncertainty about the future of theatres. However, filmmaker Kabir Khan believes that the entertainment industry will soon bounce back and people will continue to go to theatres.

In a recently held webinar, The Ek Tha Tiger director asserted the COVID 19 isn’t altering him or anyone fundamentally. However, Khan does feel that mankind has learnt certain lessons from this pandemic as now people we will have more empathy and awareness about the world. He further asserted that he won’t be rushing into projects rather he’ll enjoy everything he does. “I am not going to be rushing from one project to another project. I think it is important that you savour and enjoy what you're doing. I know there are lots of doomsday scenarios that are being painted that "Oh people are not going to come back to the theatres," the way shooting is going to progress from now is all going to change. But human beings are very resilient. We've withstood greater things in our history than what we are witnessing right now. I don't believe in these doomsday scenarios,” Kabir was quoted saying

Kabir also asserted that the entertainment industry will certainly bounce back to its glory as there will always be a need for entertainment. In fact, the renowned director feels that it was the entertainment industry that kept the people sane and engaged during the lockdown. So, post this lockdown, the audience will definitely to the theatres. In fact, while there has been a significant boom in the OTT culture, Kabir still wants his movies to release on the big screen of the theatres.

He stated, “I know it will sound a little romanticised when I saying it, but there is something magical about walking into a dark hall with 300-400 people and watching cinema. That is why theatres have withstood everything. As a filmmaker, yes OTT platforms are a great platform for us and they are spreading our films and allowing a lot of people to watch it as and when they want to access it. But as a filmmaker, I would always want my film playing on the big screen. I know there is a hiccup, there has been a speed breaker but it is a speed breaker we all needed to be able to see things better and get a holistic picture of our lives.”

Naik Naik and Company in association with Pinkvilla are conducting Live sessions on Facebook- “Post COVID 19- The Rise of a New Dawn”. The three day initiative (15-17 May) aims to bring together celebrities and influencers from across the Media and Entertainment industry to share their thoughts on how to plan the future post COVID 19.

