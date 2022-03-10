EXCLUSIVE: Lovebirds Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat break-up, were clashing on too many things

Over the years, Bigg Boss house gave us many love stories. A lot of celebrities were seen felling in love inside the Bigg Boss house, some continue to stay together, while some end up parting ways after leaving the house. In between all the drama that happens inside the 'crazy house', it is only these love stories that give us some dose of romance.

This year, we saw two Bigg Boss jodis that became the talk of the town. Raqesh Bapat-Shamita Shetty & Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash. While Tejasswi & Karan continue to be in love with each other, Shamita Shetty & Raqesh Bapat have called it quits. A source close to Raqesh told us, "Things didn't work between them. They were clashing on too many things and hence, they decided to separate."

Raqesh & Shamita's affair started in Bigg Boss OTT. They were always seen standing by each other in the house. Moreover, their relationship was so strong that housemates even tagged 'ShaRa' as husband & wife.

After leaving the house too, the couple was spotted on dinner dates quite often. Raqesh's appearance at Shetty's private functions & taking Shamita & her Mommy dearest for dinner raised many speculations of their marriage. But unfortunately, as per information, the couple called it off yesterday.

Also Read|Shamita Shetty opens up on relationship with Raqesh Bapat: Want to settle down, work and have babies